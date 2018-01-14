Soldier admits to multi-million dollar gun robbery, names accomplice

A Guyana Defence Force lance corporal has been arrested in connection with a GY$5.5 million armed robbery committed last week.

“He has since admitted to the commission of the crime and named an accomplice who is also been taken into custodyInvestigations are in progress,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force said a gun and nine live rounds of ammunition as well as a number of items have been seized from the soldier’s home at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

A 67-year old female relative, who was at home, provided useful information that led to the arrest of the soldier. He was handed over to police by Guyana Defence Force soldiers.

“The female was taken in custody and based on further information obtained ,the La Pentience suspect who was identified to be active member of the Joint Services,was located and handed over to the police by his superiors. He has since admitted to the commission of the crime and named an accomplice who is also been taken into custody,” police said.

Police believe the soldier was one of two motor cycle bandits who robbed a Kitty resident on January 11.

Investigators said at about 11:30 Saturday night police acting on information went to the home of the soldier.

There, they also found five cellular phones and a motorcycle.