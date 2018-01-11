Western Union cashier robbed; bandits abandon bullet-riddled car

Police say they are investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 22 year old cashier at the C&F Mall located at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara by two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, of an undisclosed amount of cash.

An investigation revealed that about 10:25 Thursday morning the victim was in the cashier cage of the Western Union section of the supermarket which is located in the upper flat of the two-story building when she was approached by the suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her and demanded cash; she handed over the cash and the men exited the building.

The victim immediately made an alarm and the owner of the business who was in a nearby office and is a licensed holder of a firearm responded and gave chase after the bandits who entered a waiting motor car which sped through Water Street, Bagotstown; during the process, the licensed firearm holder discharged several rounds in the bandits’ direction. It is not known at this time if the bandits were injured.

Investigators have since impounded and currently processing a vehicle which fits the description of the one allegedly used in the commission of the crime. The vehicle which carries a hire car registration number and has several suspected bullet holes at the rear, was found abandoned in Agricola Backdam.

Stringent efforts are being made to have the perpetrators arrested and brought to justice.