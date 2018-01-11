Govt to refund over 600 Dynamic Airways passengers -process initiated to access bond

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) on Thursday said it has begun efforts to access a US$200,000 bond to refund passengers who were left stranded by Dynamic International Airways, LLC.

Government says the passengers will be pad back in collaboration with Dynamic’s local handling agent, Roraima Airways Inc.

“The funds will be used to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct Dynamic Airways, provided that they have not been able to use the whole or part of same to travel,” the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said in a statement.

Roraima Airways Inc has submitted to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure a list of 609 passengers who are eligible for the refund.

“The MOPI will publish the names of the eligible passengers in the local press, and details for these individuals to uplift their refunds. Passengers eligible for a refund whose names are not published are asked to contact Roraima Airways Inc to access same” the ministry said.

The MOPI says it is assuring the affected passengers that the Ministry is working assiduously to have the process fast-tracked.

Dynamic International Airways, under severe financial strain, last year stopped flying to Guyana. The Federal Aviation Administration had also imposed some sanctions on that airline for its tardy customer service.