Accused drug trafficker also charged with attempting to bribe CANU officer

A man, who allegedly attempted to bribe a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) to release him from custody, has been charged with bribery and conspiracy to smuggle almost 50 kilogrammes of cocaine in plywood out of Guyana.

Another man, who was part of the offer to the anti-drug agent, has been also charged with attempting to pervert the administration of the law.

CANU said 47-year old Rajesh “Paddle” Kissoondyal of Lot 12 South Section Canal # 2 Polder West Bank Demerara and 38-year old Shamkumar Hariprashad of 67 Alliance #2 Canal Polder attempted to pervert the administration of Guyana’s anti-narcotics laws.

They are specifically accused of offering CANU officer, Lyndon Johnson GY$1,495,000 to release Kissoondyal who was in custody pending an investigation into a trafficking in narcotic allegation against him. They allegedly committed the offence on January 5, 2018 at Homestretch Avenue Georgetown.

Kissoondyal has also been charged with procuring the trafficking in narcotics.

CANU said he, between April 1 and April 21, 2016 at 37 Yarrowkabra (Yarakabra) Linden Soesdyke Highway, East Bank Demerara knew or had reason to believe that parcels, packages or other things that is to say sheets of plywood contained narcotics handled them with a view of procuring the commissioning of trafficking in the said narcotic.

The anti-drugs unit of the Ministry of Public Security said the cocaine amounted to 48.554 kilogrammes.

Kissoondyal was arrested last week by CANU agents while he was attending a funeral.