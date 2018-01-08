Fly Jamaica begins “Operations Recovery Plan”

Fly Jamaica Airways will commence its

Operations Recovery Plan tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

The airline will be operating a leased aircraft on a limited schedule, the company said.

Passengers will be notified of their flight departure. Fly Jamaica Airways requests that passengers desist from going to their local airport for departure unless notified by an airline representative.

Fly Jamaica Airways aircraft are currently undergoing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance checks. These checks are mandatory or otherwise required at this time.

Fly Jamaica Airways will advise as soon as one or both of its aircraft are returned to service.

As a result the airline is engaging third party carriers to support the operation.

During this period of irregular operations the sourcing of alternative aircraft from lessors has become increasingly challenging due to the unavailability of suitable aircraft and/or the unavailability of flight crews to operate the flights.

Most recently, with the onset of severe weather conditions in the Northeast region of the U.S. and specifically in the New York area, Terminal One at JFK has been limiting arrivals and departures due to ramp congestion, and several other issues as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Fly Jamaica Airways sincerely regrets the inconvenience our irregular operations have caused.

We are utilizing every available resource to recover the operation and return to

our regular schedule as soon as possible.

We thank you for your continued patience and support.