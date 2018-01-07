Guns were hidden in car that transported fireworks- police

Police said they have unearthed two guns in the bonnet of car in which customs officers has also unearthed a large quantity of fireworks late last month.

Nine days after officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on December 29, 2017 found the firecrackers and other items in a hire car at Line Path, Skeldon, Corentyne, Berbice, police said they got a tip off on Saturday and at about 5:15 PM, they found the guns hidden in the same vehicle.

“A thorough search was conducted on the said impounded vehicle in the presence of the driver and two unlicensed firearms were found in the bonnet compartment,” the Guyana Police Force said.

They are one a .32 pistol and the other a single barrel shotgun which was disassembled. Police said the driver, who has since denied any knowledge of the illegal weapons,is in police custody assisting with the investigation.