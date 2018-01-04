Robber in jail under different name confesses to killing Brazilian gold miner

A convicted robber, who is jailed in the Mazaruni Prison, has confessed to the murder of a Brazilian gold miner more than one year ago after his brother was arrested on Wednesday, a Guyana Police Force spokesman said.

A wanted bulletin had been issued for Fidel Williams for the murder of Naldinho De Costa Souza at Fish Creek, Cuyuni River on February 6, 2016. However, police did not know that Williams had been convicted and imprisoned for robbery under a different name.

Police said they were able to crack the cold case after detectives arrested a 25 year-old male suspect, who resides at Goshen ,Essequibo River, and he confessed to participating in the muder of De Costa Souza.

“During interrogation he admitted to be one of four persons who committed the crime ; a very close family member of the suspect,who is currently an inmate at the Mazaruni Prison serving a sentence for robbery under a name other than his own , has been implicated as one of the three other suspects,” the police force said.

The already jailed convict ,during a confrontation,has confessed to being the one who used a sharp instrument to slit the victim’s throat, investigators said.