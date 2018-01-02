Top PNCR and govt official passes away

Coordinator of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) in Linden and the wider Region 10, Sandra Adams died Tuesday morning as a result of a heart attack, government said.

Adams was also the Assistant National Director of the Community Development Council (CDC) and CDC Head in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The Ministry of the Presidency issued a statement, saying that President David Granger was a valued person. “Ms. Adams was a dedicated public servant, community organiser and political activist.”

Regional Chairman of Region 10’s Regional Democratic Council, Renis Morian, confirmed her passing Tuesday to the Department of Public Information (DPI). Adams reportedly passed following a heart attack.

Morian told government’s Department of Public Information that Adams’ passing has left “a lot of things shaken in Region 10.” He noted that she was a strong advocate for the CDCs she helped establish in the Region.

Adams is the sister of Minister Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood. Morian said she will be remembered for her “commitment to what she did”.

He added that she has served within the local government system in one capacity or another for some 20 years. Morian noted that apart from her position with the CDC, Adams headed the RDC’s Local Government Committee.

Adams also worked closely with women and children groups in the Region. She was a “hard worker” who did her work with “zest and exuberance” Morian said.

Morian was a key grassroots organiser for the PNCR, the largest party in the governing APNU+AFC coalition. She was the Regional Chairman of her party.

She devoted her life to service and was a stalwart of her Party the PNCR and her community.

Born and raised in the mining town of Linden, Ms. Adams attended Mackenzie High School. Apart from her community work and political activism in the Upper Demerara- Berbice Region, she also worked as a former administrator of Duncan International Shipping and a supervisor of Voices of Praise International Radio, Brooklyn, New York.

In May 2017, she was the recipient of a National Award- the Medal of Service – for her long and outstanding service in social and community affairs in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region and as a parliamentarian.

The President extended his heartfelt sympathy to the children Deron Montrose and Delroy Anthony, grandchildren, Dericia and Dariana Anthony, siblings, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, Frank Mackenzie, Marilyn Sinclair, Robert, Berthyle, Royston and Marcia Adams and the relatives and friends of Sandra Michelle Adams