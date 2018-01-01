Gold miner robbed of gold chains valued GY$600 K

A gold miner was Old Year’s Night 2017 allegedly robbed of three gold chains valued GY$600,000 while he was standing outside the Mackenzie Market, Linden, police said.

The victim has been identified as Trava Campbell, 31 , a miner of 193 Dakama Circle Mckenzie, Linden.

The incident occurred at about 9:42 Saturday night.

“Enquiries revealed that the victim was standing on the market pavement amongst his friends when three armed men walked up to him and one of the suspects said, “you owe me from the bush” and pulled off the chains mentioned from around his next.

Police said one of the suspects gun-butted Campbell on his head and they calmly walked away and entered a waiting silver grey Toyota Allion which drove off east on Pine Street Mackenzie, Linden.

Police said no one has been arrested. Investigators were due to look at surveillance video footage in an effort to identify the perpetrators and the car.