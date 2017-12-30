Four more Senior Counsel appointed

Four long-serving Attorneys-at-Law have been appointed Senior Counsel, the Ministry of the Presidency announced Saturday.

“Having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law, His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is pleased to announce the appointment of four long-serving legal practitioners as Senior Counsel with effect from January 1, 2018,” the ministry said.

The four persons are: Mr. Kalam Azad Juman Yassin, Mr. Fitz Le Roy Peters, Mr. Andrew Mark Fitzgerald Pollard and Ms. Josephine Whitehead.

In January earlier this year, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine legal luminaries to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.