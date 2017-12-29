Police Force announces promotions; Police Commissioner urges them to be “circumspect”

The Guyana Police Force on Friday announced the promotion of several of its members – subordinate officers and constables.
Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, in a New Year statement, urged policemen and women to improve their performance. He congratulated those who have been promoted and urged those who have not been to be patient.
Following is the full text of the acting Police Commissioner’s New Year Message. That is followed by a list of the subordinate officers and constables who have been promoted.
Dear Officers, Inspectors and other ranks, all colleagues of this the noblest of profession.
The year 2017 will soon be over and a new one will dawn upon us.
As we reflect on the year 2017, all of which is known, let us remember first and foremost that ours is an onerous calling, which has been fulfilled to general satisfaction, notwithstanding the numerous demands, and challenges we faced, in particular by those amongst us who tarnished the image of this institution and brought it into disrepute.
Let us resolve to improve out quality of service, as already we are making great strides forward in solving serious and other crimes, but obviously much more can and must be done to prevent these crimes.
The year ahead will see us facing greater demands for Police Services and therefore our Professionalism must be compatible.
I have no doubt that with increased human and other resources, those increased expectations from our master and other key stakeholders will be met with satisfaction, and in this regard I urge that we each make that special resolve to improve individually and collectively, in pursuit of the objectives of the Force.
It has been a heartwarming, pleasurable and learning experience, leading you on in the latter halef of 2017, and I sincerely thank you, each and everyone of our support elements, high and low, for affording me your full support, throughout.
To those who have benefited through elevation to a higher rank, be reminded that with promotion comes greater responsibility, and increased expectation and I ask, that as you celebrate in euphoria, to remember to be circumspect. For others, yours is somewhere near. Be patient and continue striving for excellence.
Congratulations for giving a satisfactory performance in 2017 and best wishes for greater performance in 2018.
SUBORDINATE OFFICERS & CONSTABLES
PROMOTIONS
The undermentioned promotions to the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, Lance Corporal and Constable to Corporal and Constable to Lance Corporal have been approved by the Acting Commissioner of Police with effect from December 31, 2017.
TO SERGEANT
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 14345 Corporal Whyte
- 15789 Corporal Sullivan
- 15039 Corporal Miller
- 14628 Corporal Noble
- 16428 Corporal Price
- 17630 Corporal Williams
- 15818 Corporal Williams
- 19114 Corporal Inniss
- 14542 Corporal Whittington
- 16490 Corporal Sampson
- 18229 Corporal Sawh
- 17210 Corporal Cordis
- 20085 Corporal Nicholas
- 19593 Corporal Wilson
- 18177 Corporal Wickham
- 19606 Corporal Wellington
- 22029 Corporal Duke
- 19426 Corporal Brummell-Matthews
- 19017 Corporal Hutson
- 19976 Corporal Sobers
TO SERGEANT CONT’D
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 20720 Corporal Edwards
- 21700 Corporal Mc Pherson
- 16902 Corporal Johnson
- 16533 Corporal Williams
- 18561 Corporal Chattergoon
- 18163 Corporal Roberts
- 18172 Corporal Barker
- 15471 Corporal July
- 22447 Corporal Langevine
- 19937 Corporal Chase
- 19827 Corporal Newman
TO CORPORAL
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 18099 L/Corporal Barker
- 17445 L/Corporal Benn
- 17804 L/Corporal Hansraj
- 19186 L/Corporal Grant
- 16960 L/Corporal Moseley
- 11506 L/Corporal Lewis
- 18421 L/Corporal Gurrick
- 19220 L/Corporal Valentine
- 19338 L/Corporal Duncan
- 18582 L/Corporal Rampersaud
- 17574 L/Corporal Beckles
- 19000 L/Corporal Lyttle
- 19268 L/Corporal Singh
- 19766 L/Corporal Budhnarine
- 20334 L/Corporal Harris
- 20461 L/Corporal Sheckle
- 21041 L/Corporal Easton
- 21177 L/Corporal Benjamin
- 21221 L/Corporal Hardy
- 22442 L/Corporal Haney
- 18894 L/Corporal Rebai
- 19286 L/Corporal Benjamin
- 16186 L/Corporal Mc Koy
- 20350 L/Corporal Fraser
- 21701 L/Corporal Monasingh
- 18495 L/Corporal Gray
- 17310 L/Corporal Williams
TO CORPORAL CONT’D
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 19182 L/Corporal Doris
- 20729 L/Corporal Holder
- 19853 L/Corporal Jadunandan
- 20383 L/Corporal Crawford-Fraser
- 20475 L/Corporal Kertzious
- 20503 L/Corporal Chapman
- 20808 L/Corporal Wilkinson
- 21282 L/Corporal Melville
- 21311 L/Corporal Beresford
- 21668 L/Corporal Fraser
- 21935 L/Corporal Kellman
- 23301 L/Corporal Mc Donald
- 20132 L/Corporal Mohamed
- 20523 L/Corporal Duke
- 21399 L/Corporal Fraser
- 24388 L/Corporal Sinclair
- 17533 Constable Jacobs
- 17695 Constable Durant
- 19018 Constable Jameer
- 19056 Constable Harry
- 19084 Constable Farley
- 19781 Constable Scott
- 20032 Constable Gordon
- 20257 Constable Thomas
- 20713 Constable Thompson
- 20895 Constable Hemerding
- 20941 Constable Jacobs
TO CORPORAL CONT’D
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 21067 Constable Rodney
- 21180 Constable Goodluck
- 21366 Constable Carroll
- 21376 Constable Singh
- 21404 Constable Leacock
- 21487 Constable Gray
- 21537 Constable Murphy
- 21809 Constable Gibson
- 21990 Constable Thomas
- 22411 Constable Mohamed
- 22440 Constable Jordan
TO LANCE CORPORAL
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 18989 Constable London
- 19354 Constable Singh
- 19573 Constable Bobb
- 19688 Constable Archer
- 19777 Constable Williams
- 19797 Constable Fernandes
- 19867 Constable Fraser
- 19878 Constable Springer
- 19954 Constable Campbell
- 20011 Constable Sealey
- 20112 Constable Anderson
- 20231 Constable Benjamin
TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 20382 Constable Charles
- 20514 Constable Wayne
- 20612 Constable Ward
- 20678 Constable Stewart
- 20619 Constable Edwards
- 20721 Constable Humphrey-Patterson
- 20857 Constable Dennan
- 20889 Constable Edmonds
- 20922 Constable Mc Pherson
- 20951 Constable Ashby
- 21001 Constable Niles
- 21040 Constable Downer
- 21044 Constable Mc Pherson
- 21115 Constable D’Oliveira
- 21137 Constable James
- 21210 Constable Welch
- 21237 Constable Cameron
- 21342 Constable Cort
- 21360 Constable Samuels
- 21421 Constable Ashby
- 21488 Constable Grenville
- 21497 Constable Retemiah
- 21508 Constable Haynes
- 21585 Constable Carruthers
- 21620 Constable Sam
- 21631 Constable Smith
- 21720 Constable Daniels
TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 21769 Constable Lewis
- 21797 Constable George
- 21835 Constable Ali
- 21848 Constable Cort
- 21876 Constable Spencer
- 21885 Constable Chapman
- 21890 Constable Roberts
- 21907 Constable Benjamin
- 21946 Constable Barrat
- 21952 Constable Brutus
- 21989 Constable Forde
- 22304 Constable Persaud
- 22428 Constable Browne
- 22463 Constable Smith
- 22511 Constable Alleyne
- 22535 Constable Kerr
- 22575 Constable Pickering
- 22611 Constable Johnson
- 22681 Constable Bourne
- 22739 Constable Hakim
- 22781 Constable Haynes
- 22823 Constable Tenassee
- 22857 Constable Nankishore
- 22879 Constable Cummings
- 23148 Constable Johnson
- 23275 Constable Belle
- 23967 Constable Browne
SPECIAL CONSTABULARY
REGULAR RANKS
TO SERGEANT
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 8682 Corporal Fraser
- 10644 Corporal Archibald
- 11854 Corporal Clement-Nurse
- 11993 Corporal Sorzano
TO CORPORAL
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 9172 L/Corporal Ramroop
- 10655 L/Corporal Yaw
- 11824 L/Corporal Sandy
- 11836 L/Corporal Norton
- 13530 L/Corporal Niles
- 9912 Constable Thom
- 13826 Constable Jones
TO LANCE CORPORAL
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 9174 Constable Duncan
- 12847 Constable Moore
- 13099 Constable Bailey
- 13253 Constable Newark
- 13410 Constable Williams
- 14152 Constable Hyman
- 14846 Constable Black
TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 12417 Constable Success
- 12588 Constable Angus
- 12845 Constable Dutchin
- 13169 Constable Leitch
GUYSTAC RANKS
TO SERGEANT
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 12974 Corporal Jones
TO CORPORAL
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
- 10596 L/Corporal Burnett
- 10858 L/Corporal Ashley
- 10807 Constable Adams
TO LANCECORPORAL
SER. REG
- NO. RANK NAME
1. W. 9495 Constable Mentore
- 11447 Constable Neblett
- 12445 Constable Tyrell
- 12930 Constable James
RURAL CONSTABULARY
TO SERGEANT
Corporal Mahendranauth Persaud
Corporal N. Deonarine
Corporal Neville Mitchell
TO CORPORAL
Constable Lennox Barclay
Constable Kester Croal
Constable John Springer
Constable Tony George
Constable Rajendra Paul
Constable Terrence Smith
Constable Vernon Patoir
Constable Clayton Vanhersel
Constable Michael Williams