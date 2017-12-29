Internet Radio

Police Force announces promotions; Police Commissioner urges them to be “circumspect”

December 29, 2017

Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine

The Guyana Police Force on Friday announced the promotion of several of its members – subordinate officers and constables.

Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, in a New Year statement, urged policemen and women to improve their performance. He congratulated those who have been promoted and urged those who have not been to be patient.

“To those who have benefitted through elevation to a higher rank, be reminded that with promotion comes greater responsibility, and increased expectation and I ask, that as you celebrate in euphoria, to remember to be circumspect. For others, yours is somewhere near. Be patient and continue striving for excellence,” he said.

Ramnarine, who has been acting for several months now in the absence of substantive Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud who has been ordered to remain on leave, thanked members of that law enforcement agency for their cooperation during his time at the helm. “It has been a heartwarming, pleasurable and learning experience, leading you on in the latter halef of 2017, and I sincerely thank you, each and everyone of our support elements, high and low, for affording me your full support, throughout,” Ramnarine said.

Following is the full text of the acting Police Commissioner’s New Year Message. That is followed by a list of the subordinate officers and constables who have been promoted.

Dear Officers, Inspectors and other ranks, all colleagues of this the noblest of profession.

The year 2017 will soon be over and a new one will dawn upon us.

As we reflect on the year 2017, all of which is known, let us remember first and foremost that ours is an onerous calling, which has been fulfilled to general satisfaction, notwithstanding the numerous demands, and challenges we faced, in particular by those amongst us who tarnished the image of this institution and brought it into disrepute.

Let us resolve to improve out quality of service, as already we are making great strides forward in solving serious and other crimes, but obviously much more can and must be done to prevent these crimes.

The year ahead will see us facing greater demands for Police Services and therefore our Professionalism must be compatible.

I have no doubt that with increased human and other resources, those increased expectations from our master and other key stakeholders will be met with satisfaction, and in this regard I urge that we each make that special resolve to improve individually and collectively, in pursuit of the objectives of the Force.

Congratulations for giving a satisfactory performance in 2017 and best wishes for greater performance in 2018.

 

 

SUBORDINATE OFFICERS & CONSTABLES

          PROMOTIONS

 

The undermentioned promotions to the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, Lance Corporal and Constable to Corporal and Constable to Lance Corporal have been approved by the Acting Commissioner of Police with effect from December 31, 2017.

 

TO SERGEANT

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 14345                          Corporal                      Whyte
  2. 15789                    Corporal                      Sullivan
  3. 15039                    Corporal                      Miller
  4. 14628                          Corporal                      Noble
  5. 16428                    Corporal                      Price
  6. 17630                          Corporal                      Williams
  7. 15818                          Corporal                      Williams
  8. 19114                          Corporal                      Inniss
  9. 14542                          Corporal                      Whittington
  10. 16490                    Corporal                      Sampson
  11. 18229                          Corporal                      Sawh
  12. 17210                    Corporal                      Cordis
  13. 20085                          Corporal                      Nicholas
  14. 19593                          Corporal                      Wilson
  15. 18177                          Corporal                      Wickham
  16. 19606                          Corporal                      Wellington
  17. 22029                    Corporal                      Duke
  18. 19426                    Corporal                      Brummell-Matthews
  19. 19017                          Corporal                      Hutson
  20. 19976                          Corporal                      Sobers

TO SERGEANT CONT’D

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 20720                          Corporal                      Edwards
  2. 21700                          Corporal                      Mc Pherson
  3. 16902                          Corporal                      Johnson
  4. 16533                          Corporal                      Williams
  5. 18561                          Corporal                      Chattergoon
  6. 18163                          Corporal                      Roberts
  7. 18172                          Corporal                      Barker
  8. 15471                          Corporal                      July
  9. 22447                          Corporal                      Langevine
  10. 19937                          Corporal                      Chase
  11. 19827                          Corporal                      Newman

 

TO CORPORAL

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 18099                          L/Corporal                   Barker
  2. 17445                          L/Corporal                   Benn
  3. 17804                          L/Corporal                   Hansraj
  4. 19186                          L/Corporal                   Grant
  5. 16960                          L/Corporal                   Moseley
  6. 11506                          L/Corporal                   Lewis
  7. 18421                          L/Corporal                   Gurrick
  8. 19220                          L/Corporal                   Valentine
  9. 19338                          L/Corporal                   Duncan
  10.             18582                          L/Corporal                   Rampersaud
  11. 17574                          L/Corporal                   Beckles
  12. 19000                    L/Corporal                   Lyttle
  13. 19268                          L/Corporal                   Singh
  14. 19766                          L/Corporal                   Budhnarine
  15. 20334                          L/Corporal                   Harris
  16. 20461                          L/Corporal                   Sheckle
  17. 21041                          L/Corporal                   Easton
  18. 21177                    L/Corporal                   Benjamin
  19. 21221                    L/Corporal                   Hardy
  20. 22442                          L/Corporal                   Haney
  21. 18894                          L/Corporal                   Rebai
  22. 19286                          L/Corporal                   Benjamin
  23. 16186                    L/Corporal                   Mc Koy
  24. 20350                          L/Corporal                   Fraser
  25. 21701                    L/Corporal                   Monasingh
  26. 18495                          L/Corporal                   Gray
  27. 17310                          L/Corporal                   Williams

TO CORPORAL CONT’D

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 19182                          L/Corporal                   Doris
  2. 20729                          L/Corporal                   Holder
  3. 19853                          L/Corporal                   Jadunandan
  4. 20383                    L/Corporal                   Crawford-Fraser
  5. 20475                    L/Corporal                   Kertzious
  6. 20503                    L/Corporal                   Chapman
  7. 20808                          L/Corporal                   Wilkinson
  8. 21282                          L/Corporal                   Melville
  9. 21311                    L/Corporal                   Beresford
  10. 21668                          L/Corporal                   Fraser
  11. 21935                          L/Corporal                   Kellman
  12. 23301                    L/Corporal                   Mc Donald
  13. 20132                          L/Corporal                  Mohamed
  14. 20523                          L/Corporal                   Duke
  15. 21399                    L/Corporal                   Fraser
  16. 24388                          L/Corporal                   Sinclair
  17. 17533                          Constable                    Jacobs
  18. 17695                          Constable                    Durant
  19. 19018                          Constable                    Jameer
  20. 19056                          Constable                    Harry
  21. 19084                          Constable                    Farley
  22. 19781                          Constable                    Scott
  23. 20032                          Constable                    Gordon
  24. 20257                          Constable                    Thomas
  25. 20713                          Constable                    Thompson
  26. 20895                          Constable                    Hemerding
  27. 20941                          Constable                    Jacobs

TO CORPORAL CONT’D

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 21067                          Constable                    Rodney
  2. 21180                    Constable                    Goodluck
  3. 21366                          Constable                    Carroll
  4. 21376                          Constable                    Singh
  5. 21404                          Constable                    Leacock
  6. 21487                          Constable                    Gray
  7. 21537                    Constable                    Murphy
  8. 21809                    Constable                    Gibson
  9. 21990                          Constable                    Thomas
  10. 22411                          Constable                    Mohamed
  11. 22440                    Constable                    Jordan

 

TO LANCE CORPORAL

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 18989                          Constable                    London
  2. 19354                          Constable                    Singh
  3. 19573                          Constable                    Bobb
  4. 19688                          Constable                    Archer
  5. 19777                          Constable                    Williams
  6. 19797                          Constable                    Fernandes
  7. 19867                          Constable                    Fraser
  8. 19878                          Constable                    Springer
  9. 19954                          Constable                    Campbell
  10. 20011                    Constable                    Sealey
  11. 20112                          Constable                    Anderson
  12. 20231                          Constable                    Benjamin

TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO. RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 20382        Constable                    Charles
  2. 20514        Constable                    Wayne
  3. 20612              Constable                    Ward
  4. 20678              Constable                    Stewart
  5. 20619              Constable                    Edwards
  6. 20721              Constable                    Humphrey-Patterson
  7. 20857              Constable                    Dennan
  8. 20889              Constable                    Edmonds
  9. 20922              Constable                    Mc Pherson
  10. 20951              Constable                    Ashby
  11. 21001              Constable                    Niles
  12. 21040              Constable                    Downer
  13. 21044              Constable                    Mc Pherson
  14. 21115              Constable                    D’Oliveira
  15. 21137              Constable                    James
  16. 21210              Constable                    Welch
  17. 21237              Constable                    Cameron
  18. 21342        Constable                    Cort
  19. 21360        Constable                    Samuels
  20. 21421              Constable                    Ashby
  21. 21488              Constable                    Grenville
  22. 21497              Constable                    Retemiah
  23. 21508              Constable                    Haynes
  24. 21585              Constable                    Carruthers
  25. 21620              Constable                    Sam
  26. 21631              Constable                    Smith
  27. 21720              Constable                    Daniels

TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1.             21769                          Constable                    Lewis
  2. 21797                          Constable                    George
  3. 21835                          Constable                    Ali
  4. 21848                          Constable                    Cort
  5. 21876                          Constable                    Spencer
  6. 21885                    Constable                    Chapman
  7. 21890                    Constable                    Roberts
  8. 21907                          Constable                    Benjamin
  9. 21946                    Constable                    Barrat
  10. 21952                          Constable                    Brutus
  11. 21989                    Constable                    Forde
  12. 22304                          Constable                    Persaud
  13. 22428                          Constable                    Browne
  14. 22463                    Constable                    Smith
  15. 22511                          Constable                    Alleyne
  16. 22535                          Constable                    Kerr
  17. 22575                          Constable                    Pickering
  18. 22611                          Constable                    Johnson
  19. 22681                    Constable                    Bourne
  20. 22739                          Constable                    Hakim
  21. 22781                          Constable                    Haynes
  22. 22823                          Constable                    Tenassee
  23. 22857                          Constable                    Nankishore
  24. 22879                    Constable                    Cummings
  25. 23148                    Constable                    Johnson
  26. 23275                    Constable                    Belle
  27. 23967                          Constable                    Browne

SPECIAL CONSTABULARY

REGULAR RANKS

 

TO SERGEANT

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 8682                      Corporal                      Fraser
  2. 10644                          Corporal                      Archibald
  3. 11854                          Corporal                      Clement-Nurse
  4. 11993                          Corporal                      Sorzano

 

TO CORPORAL

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 9172                            L/Corporal                   Ramroop
  2. 10655                          L/Corporal                   Yaw
  3. 11824                          L/Corporal                   Sandy
  4. 11836                    L/Corporal                   Norton
  5. 13530                    L/Corporal                   Niles
  6. 9912                            Constable                    Thom
  7. 13826                    Constable                    Jones

 

TO LANCE CORPORAL

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 9174                            Constable                    Duncan
  2. 12847                    Constable                    Moore
  3. 13099                          Constable                    Bailey
  4. 13253                    Constable                    Newark
  5. 13410                    Constable                    Williams
  6. 14152                    Constable                    Hyman
  7. 14846                    Constable                    Black

TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D

 

SER.                          REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 12417                          Constable                    Success
  2. 12588                          Constable                    Angus
  3. 12845                          Constable                    Dutchin
  4. 13169                          Constable                    Leitch

 

GUYSTAC RANKS

 

 

TO SERGEANT

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 12974                    Corporal                      Jones

 

TO CORPORAL

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

 

  1. 10596                    L/Corporal                   Burnett
  2. 10858                          L/Corporal                  Ashley
  3. 10807                    Constable                    Adams

 

TO LANCECORPORAL

 

SER.                            REG

  1. NO.             RANK                        NAME

1.                                       W. 9495                      Constable                    Mentore

  1. 11447                    Constable                    Neblett
  2. 12445                    Constable                    Tyrell
  3. 12930                    Constable                    James

RURAL CONSTABULARY

TO SERGEANT

 

 

Corporal          Mahendranauth Persaud

Corporal          N. Deonarine

Corporal          Neville Mitchell

 

TO CORPORAL

 

Constable        Lennox Barclay

Constable        Kester Croal

Constable        John Springer

Constable        Tony George

Constable        Rajendra Paul

Constable        Terrence Smith

Constable        Vernon Patoir

Constable        Clayton Vanhersel

Constable        Michael Williams

