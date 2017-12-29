Police Force announces promotions; Police Commissioner urges them to be “circumspect”

The Guyana Police Force on Friday announced the promotion of several of its members – subordinate officers and constables.

Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, in a New Year statement, urged policemen and women to improve their performance. He congratulated those who have been promoted and urged those who have not been to be patient.

“To those who have benefitted through elevation to a higher rank, be reminded that with promotion comes greater responsibility, and increased expectation and I ask, that as you celebrate in euphoria, to remember to be circumspect. For others, yours is somewhere near. Be patient and continue striving for excellence,” he said.

Ramnarine, who has been acting for several months now in the absence of substantive Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud who has been ordered to remain on leave, thanked members of that law enforcement agency for their cooperation during his time at the helm. “It has been a heartwarming, pleasurable and learning experience, leading you on in the latter halef of 2017, and I sincerely thank you, each and everyone of our support elements, high and low, for affording me your full support, throughout,” Ramnarine said.

Following is the full text of the acting Police Commissioner’s New Year Message. That is followed by a list of the subordinate officers and constables who have been promoted.

Dear Officers, Inspectors and other ranks, all colleagues of this the noblest of profession.

The year 2017 will soon be over and a new one will dawn upon us.

As we reflect on the year 2017, all of which is known, let us remember first and foremost that ours is an onerous calling, which has been fulfilled to general satisfaction, notwithstanding the numerous demands, and challenges we faced, in particular by those amongst us who tarnished the image of this institution and brought it into disrepute.

Let us resolve to improve out quality of service, as already we are making great strides forward in solving serious and other crimes, but obviously much more can and must be done to prevent these crimes.

The year ahead will see us facing greater demands for Police Services and therefore our Professionalism must be compatible.

I have no doubt that with increased human and other resources, those increased expectations from our master and other key stakeholders will be met with satisfaction, and in this regard I urge that we each make that special resolve to improve individually and collectively, in pursuit of the objectives of the Force.

It has been a heartwarming, pleasurable and learning experience, leading you on in the latter halef of 2017, and I sincerely thank you, each and everyone of our support elements, high and low, for affording me your full support, throughout.

To those who have benefited through elevation to a higher rank, be reminded that with promotion comes greater responsibility, and increased expectation and I ask, that as you celebrate in euphoria, to remember to be circumspect. For others, yours is somewhere near. Be patient and continue striving for excellence.

Congratulations for giving a satisfactory performance in 2017 and best wishes for greater performance in 2018.

SUBORDINATE OFFICERS & CONSTABLES

PROMOTIONS

The undermentioned promotions to the rank of Corporal to Sergeant, Lance Corporal and Constable to Corporal and Constable to Lance Corporal have been approved by the Acting Commissioner of Police with effect from December 31, 2017.

TO SERGEANT

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

14345 Corporal Whyte 15789 Corporal Sullivan 15039 Corporal Miller 14628 Corporal Noble 16428 Corporal Price 17630 Corporal Williams 15818 Corporal Williams 19114 Corporal Inniss 14542 Corporal Whittington 16490 Corporal Sampson 18229 Corporal Sawh 17210 Corporal Cordis 20085 Corporal Nicholas 19593 Corporal Wilson 18177 Corporal Wickham 19606 Corporal Wellington 22029 Corporal Duke 19426 Corporal Brummell-Matthews 19017 Corporal Hutson 19976 Corporal Sobers

TO SERGEANT CONT’D

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

20720 Corporal Edwards 21700 Corporal Mc Pherson 16902 Corporal Johnson 16533 Corporal Williams 18561 Corporal Chattergoon 18163 Corporal Roberts 18172 Corporal Barker 15471 Corporal July 22447 Corporal Langevine 19937 Corporal Chase 19827 Corporal Newman

TO CORPORAL

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

18099 L/Corporal Barker 17445 L/Corporal Benn 17804 L/Corporal Hansraj 19186 L/Corporal Grant 16960 L/Corporal Moseley 11506 L/Corporal Lewis 18421 L/Corporal Gurrick 19220 L/Corporal Valentine 19338 L/Corporal Duncan 18582 L/Corporal Rampersaud 17574 L/Corporal Beckles 19000 L/Corporal Lyttle 19268 L/Corporal Singh 19766 L/Corporal Budhnarine 20334 L/Corporal Harris 20461 L/Corporal Sheckle 21041 L/Corporal Easton 21177 L/Corporal Benjamin 21221 L/Corporal Hardy 22442 L/Corporal Haney 18894 L/Corporal Rebai 19286 L/Corporal Benjamin 16186 L/Corporal Mc Koy 20350 L/Corporal Fraser 21701 L/Corporal Monasingh 18495 L/Corporal Gray 17310 L/Corporal Williams

TO CORPORAL CONT’D

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

19182 L/Corporal Doris 20729 L/Corporal Holder 19853 L/Corporal Jadunandan 20383 L/Corporal Crawford-Fraser 20475 L/Corporal Kertzious 20503 L/Corporal Chapman 20808 L/Corporal Wilkinson 21282 L/Corporal Melville 21311 L/Corporal Beresford 21668 L/Corporal Fraser 21935 L/Corporal Kellman 23301 L/Corporal Mc Donald 20132 L/Corporal Mohamed 20523 L/Corporal Duke 21399 L/Corporal Fraser 24388 L/Corporal Sinclair 17533 Constable Jacobs 17695 Constable Durant 19018 Constable Jameer 19056 Constable Harry 19084 Constable Farley 19781 Constable Scott 20032 Constable Gordon 20257 Constable Thomas 20713 Constable Thompson 20895 Constable Hemerding 20941 Constable Jacobs

TO CORPORAL CONT’D

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

21067 Constable Rodney 21180 Constable Goodluck 21366 Constable Carroll 21376 Constable Singh 21404 Constable Leacock 21487 Constable Gray 21537 Constable Murphy 21809 Constable Gibson 21990 Constable Thomas 22411 Constable Mohamed 22440 Constable Jordan

TO LANCE CORPORAL

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

18989 Constable London 19354 Constable Singh 19573 Constable Bobb 19688 Constable Archer 19777 Constable Williams 19797 Constable Fernandes 19867 Constable Fraser 19878 Constable Springer 19954 Constable Campbell 20011 Constable Sealey 20112 Constable Anderson 20231 Constable Benjamin

TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

20382 Constable Charles 20514 Constable Wayne 20612 Constable Ward 20678 Constable Stewart 20619 Constable Edwards 20721 Constable Humphrey-Patterson 20857 Constable Dennan 20889 Constable Edmonds 20922 Constable Mc Pherson 20951 Constable Ashby 21001 Constable Niles 21040 Constable Downer 21044 Constable Mc Pherson 21115 Constable D’Oliveira 21137 Constable James 21210 Constable Welch 21237 Constable Cameron 21342 Constable Cort 21360 Constable Samuels 21421 Constable Ashby 21488 Constable Grenville 21497 Constable Retemiah 21508 Constable Haynes 21585 Constable Carruthers 21620 Constable Sam 21631 Constable Smith 21720 Constable Daniels

TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

21769 Constable Lewis 21797 Constable George 21835 Constable Ali 21848 Constable Cort 21876 Constable Spencer 21885 Constable Chapman 21890 Constable Roberts 21907 Constable Benjamin 21946 Constable Barrat 21952 Constable Brutus 21989 Constable Forde 22304 Constable Persaud 22428 Constable Browne 22463 Constable Smith 22511 Constable Alleyne 22535 Constable Kerr 22575 Constable Pickering 22611 Constable Johnson 22681 Constable Bourne 22739 Constable Hakim 22781 Constable Haynes 22823 Constable Tenassee 22857 Constable Nankishore 22879 Constable Cummings 23148 Constable Johnson 23275 Constable Belle 23967 Constable Browne

SPECIAL CONSTABULARY

REGULAR RANKS

TO SERGEANT

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

8682 Corporal Fraser 10644 Corporal Archibald 11854 Corporal Clement-Nurse 11993 Corporal Sorzano

TO CORPORAL

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

9172 L/Corporal Ramroop 10655 L/Corporal Yaw 11824 L/Corporal Sandy 11836 L/Corporal Norton 13530 L/Corporal Niles 9912 Constable Thom 13826 Constable Jones

TO LANCE CORPORAL

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

9174 Constable Duncan 12847 Constable Moore 13099 Constable Bailey 13253 Constable Newark 13410 Constable Williams 14152 Constable Hyman 14846 Constable Black

TO LANCE CORPORAL CONT’D

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

12417 Constable Success 12588 Constable Angus 12845 Constable Dutchin 13169 Constable Leitch

GUYSTAC RANKS

TO SERGEANT

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

12974 Corporal Jones

TO CORPORAL

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

10596 L/Corporal Burnett 10858 L/Corporal Ashley 10807 Constable Adams

TO LANCECORPORAL

SER. REG

NO. RANK NAME

1. W. 9495 Constable Mentore

11447 Constable Neblett 12445 Constable Tyrell 12930 Constable James

RURAL CONSTABULARY

TO SERGEANT

Corporal Mahendranauth Persaud

Corporal N. Deonarine

Corporal Neville Mitchell

TO CORPORAL

Constable Lennox Barclay

Constable Kester Croal

Constable John Springer

Constable Tony George

Constable Rajendra Paul

Constable Terrence Smith

Constable Vernon Patoir

Constable Clayton Vanhersel

Constable Michael Williams