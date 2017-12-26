“Kevin” wanted for Christmas night killing, injury

A man was stabbed to death and his girlfriend knifed several times Christmas night, shortly after he allegedly interfered with the killer’s friend, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 35-year old Celwyn Allen of 1342 Cummings Park, E Field, Sophia. His girlfriend, Nalydiah Henry, has been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a stable condition.

Investigators were told that the incident occurred at about 7:30 Monday night by a male resident of Sophia who is known as “Kevin “and who is currently being sought .

Police said Allen and Henry were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect who was armed with a knife.

The incident stemmed from Allen allegedly interfering interfered with a friend of the suspect who rebuked him and not satisfied inflicted the fatal injuries.

Henry was stabbed when she went to her boyfriend’s assistance. “The victims were rushed to the hospital by a police patrol where Allen was pronounced dead on arrival,” police said.