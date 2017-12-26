“Kevin” caught, admits to Christmas night killing, injury

A suspect was arrested Tuesday and has since confessed to the stabbing death of a man early Christmas night, police said.

“The suspect in relation to the murder of Celwyn Allen was apprehended and has since admitted to the commission of the crime,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Known as Kevin, the man allegedly stabbed Allen to death and knifed his girlfriend several times Christmas night, shortly after he (Allen) allegedly interfered with the killer’s friend, the Guyana Police Force said.

Allen lived at 1342 Cummings Park, E Field, Sophia. His girlfriend, Nalydiah Henry, has been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a stable condition.

Investigators were told that the crime was committed at about 7:30 Monday night by Kevin who resides in Sophia

Police said Allen and Henry were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect who was armed with a knife.

The incident stemmed from Allen allegedly interfering with a friend of the suspect who rebuked him. Not satisfied, Kevin inflicted the fatal injuries.

Henry was stabbed when she went to her boyfriend’s assistance. “The victims were rushed to the hospital by a police patrol where Allen was pronounced dead on arrival” at the GPHC, police said.