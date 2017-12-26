‘Bara’, ‘Rambo’ wanted for wedding house shooting

Guyana Police Force investigators were up to Tuesday-Boxing Day- searching for two men allegedly implicated in a shooting at a wedding house last weekend at Hampshire Village, Corentyne.

The suspects- ‘Bara’and ‘Rambo’-fled the scene in a vehicle, minutes after three persons were shot, a police spokesman said.

Police were told that last Saturday one of the suspects allegedly drew a handgun during an argument at a “wedding house” at 89 Hampshire Village,Corentyne and shot three persons whose conditions are currently listed as serious but stable at a Public Hospital.

The incident occurred about 00:30h Saturday morning .

Police identified the victims as Samuel Samaroo,28, a salesman of 63 Hampsire Village, who received a single gunshot wound to his right arm; Terry Ramsammy ,21,a labourer of Hampshire Village who received three gunshot wounds to his abdomen and Nicholas Beharry ,24 ,unemployed of Hampshire Squatting Area who received two gunshot wounds to his back.