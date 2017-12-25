Christmas Eve coke-in-cylinder bust

A taxi driver was arrested late Christmas Eve afternoon after anti-narcotics police cut open a gas cylinder and found more than 66 kilogrammes of cocaine inside, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators from the Narcotics Branch said they initially came up empty-handed at the 33-year old man’s home at Budhoo Housing Scheme, Parika.

However, when they searched his car they “found an unusually heavy gas cylinder in the trunk”. “In the suspect’s presence,the enforcement officials commanded by a Gazetted Officer, cut open the cylinder and found the illicit substance,” force spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Jairam Ramlakhan said.

The Guyana Police Force said the drugs bust was as a result of an intelligence-led operation between 2 PM and 4PM Sunday at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.