Christmas Eve accidents claim two lives

Two separate accidents on Sunday- Christmas Eve- claimed the lives of two persons and left two others injured, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said 38-year old Vincent Scipio of 14 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara lost his life after a speeding minibus struck him down on the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara at about 1 AM.

“The minibus which was allegedly driven by one Domain Walcott,age unknown of Tuschen Housing Scheme,East Bank Essequibo was proceeding south along the western side of the eastern carriageway ,reportedly at a fast rate when the pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from west to east and collided with the front center of the vehicle; he (pedestrian) after the impact fell onto the road surface and was reportedly dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt,” police said.

Police said they were searching for Walcott- the driver of minibus BLL 3140-who allegedly fled the scene.

Scipio was taken in an unconscious state to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital at Diamonf where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

The second reported accident, which occurred at about 5:45 PM Sunday on the Windsor Forest Public Road,West Coast Demerara.

Dead is 47-year old Romona Persaud of 391 Block X,Cornelia Ida , West Coast Demerara.

Her children, 22-year old Nafeeza Hussain and 14-year old Joel Persaud have been treated for minor injuries and admitted for observation at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Police said the woman and her two children were occupants of motorcar PVV 1934.

At the time of the mishap, the car was being driven by a 25 year old resident of Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo.

Traffic police said their investigators were told that that car was proceeding west along the southern carriageway when motor vehicle PEE 875, a Pathfinder, which was proceeding north along the eastern side of the access road allegedly on reaching the public road suddenly turned east and in the process collided with the rear of the car.

The Guyana Police Force said as a result of the impact the car spun several times and collided with a stationary vehicle before careening into a trench.

They were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said both drivers are in custody and assisting with the investigation, and already they were tested for alcohol and the results were negative.