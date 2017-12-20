Suspect arrested for gunning down of French Guiana-based Guyanese

Hours after a French Guiana-based Guyanese man was gunned down at Craig, East Bank Demerara, one of several suspects was arrested, the Guyana Police Force said.

Lawmen nabbed he 21-year old man of 14th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara at about 2 PM.

He is being questioned in connection with the murder of 42-year old Purcell Moore Jr. of First Street, Craig, East Bank Demerara and Cayenne, French Guiana.

Moore was shot dead at about 7 AM in the vicinity of the ‘short cut’ allegedly by one of three male suspects.

“Initial investigation revealed that the victim was on his way home when he was confronted by the suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun. An argument reportedly erupted between the victim and the suspects and it escalated into a scuffle, during which the armed suspect allegedly discharged several rounds at the victim who fell after which they fled the scene,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Moore was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body bore a suspected gunshot wound to the right side chest and lacerations to the head.

Investigators have retrieved two spent shells of a small calibre weapon, at the scene.