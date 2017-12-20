Prisoner, who allegedly threatened to kill Pres. Granger, on terror charge

A prisoner, who allegedly called 911 and threatened to kill President David Granger when he us released, was Wedneadat areaigned on a terror charge.

Aleem Ally, 22, was charged with one count of causing publc terror and three counts of making use of threatening language.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him by Magistrate Daley.

Ally returns to court on Thursday for fixture.

He allegedy committed the offences on November 21, 2017 while he was an inmate at the Lusignan Prison.

Ally has since been transferred to the Georgetown Prison.