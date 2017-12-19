Three escape from police lockup

Three men escaped from the Diamond Police Outpost Tuesday afternoon by boring a hole in the concrete wall of the lockups, police said.

Their identities were not immediately available.

A Guyana Police Force spokesman said detectives were still on the ground gathering information about the incident.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the detainees, one of whom was being held for a serious offence, bored a hole in the western wall of the Diamond Police Station lockup and fled.

Their escape is the latest in a string of incidents of involving detainees that have confronted the law enforcement agencies for the year.

The others included the burning down of the Camp Street jail by inmates and the escape of a number of them and the escape of several others from a holding area at the Lusignan Prison.

Most of the prisoners from those two incidents have been recaptured.