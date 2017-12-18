Ex-cop among car thieves

The Guyana Police Force believes that an ex policeman is among several car thieves whose preferred brands are Toyota Allion and Premio cars.

The suspect was held after he sped off with a plainclothes policeman’s car and later crashed the vehicle.

This time the vehicle was a Toyota 212.

The incident occured Monday at a bout 10:30 am at Second Street, Alberttown.

Investigators were told the police constable parked his car and ventured into a nearby store,leaving the key in the ignition.

“On returning , (he) witnessed a male racing away westward with his vehicle and crashed same into two parked vehicles a short distance away.

The suspect was then promptly detained and taken into custody.

He has since been identified as an ex-cop who resides at Red Road, Sophia.

Investigation in progress.

Several cars have been already stolen in recent weeks.