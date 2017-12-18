CDB funds improvement of Guyana’s local government system

The Caribbean Development (CDB) is giving Guyana US$218,020 to build capacity in key areas of local government to facilitate de-centralisation of public service delivery, and greater local involvement in social and economic development, consistent with the sustainable development goals.

The Project will assist the Government of Guyana in building the capacity of the Ministry of Communities to better support the process of reform in local government; as well as capacity building of the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM) and an institutional assessment of five municipalities, to help these entities improve performance and results delivery.

Daniel Best, Director, Projects Department, CDB notes, “The Project will provide a clear roadmap for local government reform, which will help reinvigorate local democracy and provide persons in communities with a greater understanding of the process and a greater voice in service delivery and local taxation decision making.”

To better support local government reform efforts, the Project will aim to achieve key results, including:

· attaining greater clarity on the resource needs of Ministry of Communities, GAM and the municipalities;

· identifying areas for cooperation and potential synergies to reduce and eliminate wasteful public expenditure; and

· identifying the needs of the vulnerable groups who are likely to be socially and economically excluded;

The CDB says the project is consistent with the Bank’s strategic commitment to further good governance in the Region. It is also consistent with the Bank’s Gender Equality Policy and Operational Strategy and the Special Development Fund Ninth Cycle (SDF 9) themes ofsupporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,particularly Goal 16 which seeks to promote strong institutions, which are effective, accountable and transparent at all levels.

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution established in 1970 for the purpose of contributing to the harmonious economic growth and development of its Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs). In addition to the 19 BMCs, CDB’s membership includes four regional non-borrowing members – Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela and five non-regional, non-borrowing members; i.e., Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. CDB’s total assets as at December 31, 2016 are USD2.89 billion (bn). These include USD1.59bn of Ordinary Capital Resources and USD1.29bn of Special Funds. The Bank is rated Aa1 Stable with Moody’s and AA+ Stable with Standard and Poor’s and Fitch