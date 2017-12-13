Key ILO reports Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises (EESE), and Skills for Green Jobs to be launched in Guyana

The Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry (CAGI), with technical support of the International Labour Organization (ILO), recently completed an assessment of the Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises (EESE) in Guyana, the ILO said Tuesday.

The final report and an action plan for the implementation of recommendations will be presented at a high-level tripartite event on Friday, December 15, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Junior Minister of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott will both address the high-level event along with Ms. Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean.

The EESE assessment is an output of the Guyana Decent Work Country Programme, which outlines priorities aimed at addressing Employment and Labour issues in Guyana in line with the four strategic objectives of the Decent Work Agenda. These priorities include: 1) Employment Creation through Sustainable Enterprises, 2) Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, 3) Social Protection and 4) Social Dialogue. This report complements efforts already made by other stakeholders and the Government of Guyana in assessing the political, economic, social and environmental aspects of a conducive environment for doing business in Guyana.

The second key report to be launched at the event is the Skills for Green Jobs study. This study conducted between June and September 2017, provides analysis and in-depth case studies of skills and green policies or initiatives, presenting insights recommendations.

The right skills for green jobs are a prerequisite for transitioning to a greener economy. Guyana launched its low-carbon development strategy in 2009, and is currently working on a ‘Green State Development Strategy’ supported by development partners, including the UN, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The Skills for Green Jobs Study has generated a baseline with much needed information and insights that will feed in to policy dialogue with stakeholders on education and labour market adaptation, as well as action programmes for a transition towards an inclusive and sustainable economy and society.