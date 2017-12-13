Gay sex workers grab gun from bandit; police apprehend one of four perpetrators

Two male commercial sex workers, who were robbed of a motorcycle and cell phone, snatched away a gun from one of four bandits and handed over the weapon and ammunition to lawmen, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

“During the commission of the crime, the victims engaged the armed suspects in a scuffle and were successful in disarming one of his weapon- a .32 pistol with 5 matching live rounds- and soon after handed same to the police,” the force said.

Police said they moments later arrested one of the four suspects with the motorcycle and and a cellular phone in his possession.

The incident occurred at Croal Street and Orange Walk, Georgetown at about 9:15 PM when they were seated on their motorcycle. “They were suddenly pounced by four armed males who arrived in a motorcar; during the ensuing process the victims were relieved of their valuables as aforementioned and escaped but not before they were relieved of one of their firearms ,by the victims who valiantly attempted to restrain them from escaping.

The Guyana Police Force said a patrol that was in the vicinity of Bourda Market responded swiftly, resulting in the arrest of a 24-year old man of no fixed place abode. He was pursued and arrested on Camp Street with the victims’ motorcycle.

Police said he was positively identified by the victims and is cooperating with investigators.