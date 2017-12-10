Policeman arrested in connection with fatal road accident

An off-duty police Constable is under close arrest following a fatal accident which occurred Saturday evening on the Rosignol Public Road, West Coast Berbice, the Guyana Police Force said.

The law enforcement agency said at about 6:50 PM said pedal cyclist Daymon Barran,43 , of 103 William Street,Rosignol perished in the mishap.

The police force said the Constable, who is stationed at the Fort Wellington Police Station, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway in motor car PWW 5999 allegedly at a fast rate and collided with the rear of the cycle.

Investigators were told that Barran fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries.

“He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by the said driver where he was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation succumbed about 06:45h this (Sunday) morning.

“The policeman who was driving his personal vehicle was tested and found not to have had any alcohol in his breath,” police said.

Barran’s body is presently at the GPHC Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.Investigation in progress.