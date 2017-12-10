Another Berbice cop arrested for road death

Police said a speeding motor cyclist was killed early Sunday morning when he allegedly slammed into a car.

Dead is 28-year old Gavin Crandon of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The pillion rider, 15-year old Hubert Williamson, was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Investigators said at about 1:20 Sunday morning, motorcar PSS 1890 driven by a policeman Stationed at Fort Wellington Police Station, was proceeding north along the western carriageway on Main Road,New Amsterdam.

The vehicle stopped on the center of the road to negotiate a right turn into Lad’s Lane ,when motorcycle CJ 735 which was proceeding in the opposite direction ,allegedly at a fast rate, collided with the front of the car.

“The policeman is in custody assisting with the investigation; he was tested for alcohol and found negative,” thr Guyana Police Force said.

The vehicle involved in the accident is owned by the Constable.