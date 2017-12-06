Teacher Kescia Branche’s suspected killer charged

A man, who recently returned from the United States (US), was Wednesday charged with the murder of Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher, Kescia Branche.

Matthew Munroe would not be required to plea to the indictable offence when he appears before a city magistrate.

He arrived shackled and handcuffed at the Georgetown Magistrates courthouse at 2:32 pm.

A badly battered 22-year old Branche was found in an unconscious condition lying on the road in the vicinity of Princess Street and Louisa Row. She died on November 7, 2017, three days later in hospital.

Munroe’s car was impounded by police after evidence had surfaced shortly after the incident that they had been in telephone contact hours earlier

He said he had travelled to the US for a family engagement with his niece.

Munroe was arrested immediately on arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.