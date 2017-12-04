Stabbed body of woman found in Berbice trench

The body of a 22-year old woman was Monday morning extracted from a trench at Number 4 Village, West Coast Berbice, police said.

Berbice Divisonal Commander, Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves said investigators were treating the incident as a homicide because stab wounds were seen when the body was taken out of the waterway.

She has been identified as Marissa Fraser of Number Four Village. Alves said a man “who is a person of interest” has since been arrested.

He said so far there were no indications of a missing person report, but checks were continuing.

Sources said Fraser lived at road in front of the village, but her body was found at the back street.

The source said Fraser’s body was found lying face down, her top rolled up and no skirt or pants.