Teachers in outlying areas to get increased incentive

Teachers working in far-flung areas of Guyana will get an 80 percent increase in remote area incentives aimed at cushioning the impact of high cost of living in those regions, Finance Minister Winston Jordan said.

He noted that even if education infrastructure is increased and improved, the bottom-line is ensuring the availability of good teachers is vital.

In an effort to move and retain teachers in far-flung areas of Guyana, he said the remote area incentive would be increases from GY$5,000 to GY$7,000 and GY$9,000 to GY$12,000.

The David Granger-led administration has been placing greater emphasis on improving access to education.

Recently, the President ordered the establishment of a task force to address calls by the Guyana Teachers’ Union to increase salaries beyond those that have been offered to other government employees.