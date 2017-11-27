GRA targeting more fuel smuggling locations

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will next year be establishing more outposts to collect more taxes on smuggled fuel, Finance Minister Winston Jordan announced Monday.

He said during 2017, an outpost was established at Morawhanna, North West District, resulting in “reduced revenue leakage due to fuel smuggling”. Jordan said during 2018, two more outposts would be established at Mabaruma and Eteringbang.

Similar systems have been established at Charity and Parika.

Recently, the GRA began stamping alcohol to clamp down on smuggling. Similar stamps would be placed on cigarettes. Guyana’s two major rum and beverage manufacturing companies and cigarette importer have long called on government to crack down on smuggling of such products that enter the Guyanese market at lower cost.

A recently developed five-year strategic plan has been developed to maximise government revenue collection and improve the overall tax administration.