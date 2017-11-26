Canadian dies in Rupununi accident

An elderly Canadian man died early Sunday morning when the vehicle he was travelling fell 30 feet down the Manari Bridge in Rupununi, police said.

Dead is 87-year old Brandis Kennedy.

The driver of the pickup, Anthony Pellew, sustained abrasions and has been admitted to the Lethem Hospital.

Police said the accident occurred at about 3:10 AM Sunday at Manari Trail,Lethem involving motor pickup, PKK 6060, owned and driven by Anthony Pillew ,32, of Bachelor Adventure,East Coast Demerara.

“Investigations revealed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the trail and was crossing the Manari bridge when the driver lost control and drove off the bridge and ended up about 30 feet below,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Kennedy and Pellew were removed from the vehicle by passers-by and taken to the Lethem Hospital .

Kennedy was pronounced dead on arrival and his body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.