Watch video highlights: Football Indonesia vs Guyana 2-1

Indonesia won a football game against Guyana that was played earlier Saturday in that southeast Asian nation.

The first goal was scored in the ninth minute by Shaquille Agard of Guyana with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.

In the 37th minute , Ilija Spasojevic of Indonesia converyted the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Spasojevic also scored the second goal for Indonesia, with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom right corner. He was assisted by Febri Haryadi.

The second goal by Indonesia was scored in the 75th minute.

Substitutions were made on the Guyana side in the 16th minute with Curtez Kellman replacing Anthony Benfield; in the 7oth minute with Kelsey Benjamin replacing Trayon Bobb; in the 71st minute Devonte Small replacing Daniel Wilson; Denzil Fordyce replacing Daniel Oscar Jodah and Anthony Abrams replacing Shaquille Agard both in the 81st minute..

Daniel Oscar Jodah was shown the yellow card for a bad foul in the 71st minute.

