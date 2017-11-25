Taxi driver shot, car stolen after women lure him

A taxi driver was shot by carjackers after he was lured by two women to Mocha Road, D’urban Backlands to pick up a man who committed the crimes.

Sustaining a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh is 46-year old Phillip King. Police were up to late Saturday night still searching for his silver grey Premio bearing licence number HC 6296.

Investigators were told that King was in front of Demico House in Georgetown where two women hired him to go to D’ Urban Back Lands and during the journey lured the driver to a location at Mocha Road ,D’Urban Back Lands to pick up a male.

The Guyana Police Force said the man whipped out a handgun ,forced the victim out of the vehicle and took possession.

As the victim was in the process of fleeing from the perpetrators, the male suspect discharged several rounds in his direction and he was struck once in the upper right thigh. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent surgery. King’s condition was listed as stable.