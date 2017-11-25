Rose Hall Town businessman shot

A Rose Hall Town businessman was shot and injured by bandits who masked themselves with motorcyclist helmets, sources said.

He is Bobby Prasad, owner of Bobby’s Boutique.

The two perpetrators arrived on a black motorcycle at about 3 PM and ordered the staff to lie on the floor.

Two shots were fired in the direction of Prasad who was in the cashier box. He sustained a gunshot injury to his abdomen.

Prasad was transferred from the nearby Anamayah Memorial Hospital to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was undergoing surgery up to late Saturday.