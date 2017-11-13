“Definitely the Guyana Police Force will solve that crime”- Crime Chief on Kescia Branche’s killing

Homicide detectives are expected to lay charges in the coming days for the murder of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher who died three days after she was found in an unconscious condition on a city roadway.

Kescia Branche, 22, of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown succumbed to severe head and other injuries on November 7, 2017, three days after she was found in the vicinity of Princess Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams said three persons- two policemen and her child’s father- remained in custody. “We are still investigating,” he said when asked whether either of the policemen was a prime suspect.

Declining to say whether any of the detainees would be charged, he said “myself and team-we have done some intense work and we are getting very good information and I am asking the parents of that victim, members of the public, relatives and friend to just bear with us; just give us some time but definitely the Guyana Police Force will solve that crime.”

Refusing to divulge details of the probe, Williams said investigators were making progress based on public support. “In the line of questionings and in the line of my training and experience, I am seeing the type of information that I want and they are authentic,” he said.