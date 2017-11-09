Gold Board staff sent home as part of fraud probe

Two employees of the Guyana Gold Board have been sent on leave pending an investigation into an alleged multi-million dollar fraud, Chairman of the semi-autonomous agency, Gabriel Lall told Demerara Waves Online News.

“I am confirming that two workers were sent home pending an investigation into irregularities,” he said.

Demerara Waves Online News was told by sources that the Accountant, Roseanna Ramnarine and Clerk, Debra Forbes were gravely implicated in the scheme. They have been working there for decades.

The Board of Directors reportedly ratified a decision that had been already taken. Top police sources have confirmed that law enforcement agents have already questioned the duo.

Indications are that as much as GYD$2 million had been allegedly creamed off from clients’ payments in one week.

Sources said sometimes gold is sold to the entity but sellers do not always receive their full payment.

Sources said the alleged scam could cast a shadow over the Guyana Gold Board which recently was the subject of a due diligence by Royal Canadian Mint, one of its major purchasers.