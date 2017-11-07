Policeman, civilian held in connection with assault of Richard Ishmael teacher

A Guyana Police Force constable and a civilian were Tuesday detained for questioning in connection with the battering of a secondary school teacher who was found lying on a street, police sources said.

The Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher identified as Kescia Branche was up to Tuesday afternoon hospitalised in an unconscious condition, one day after she was picked up at the corner of Princes Street and Louisa Row.

Investigators were told that the policeman might have been the driver of a taxi which transported Branche and her friend.

The policeman is attached to ‘A’ Division which is responsible for part of Georgetown and East Bank Demerara.

The cop and Branche’s friend were arrested after police reviewed surveillance footage.

The mother of one left home Saturday for a party at a nearby night club, but she never returned home as she was picked up with serious head and other injuries and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.