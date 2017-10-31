Trinidadians wanted in Guyana for fake kidnapping probe

Hours after a Trinidadian man, who allegedly faked his kidnapping in return for a US$700,000 ransom was remanded to a Guyana prison, police here issued a wanted bulletin for two other Trinidadians believed to be linked to the scheme.

They are 40-year old Anil Antonio Mahabir and 42-year old Vejhy Ramdass who are wanted for questioning in relation to conspiracy to commit a felony on October 27, 2017 at Madewini Resort, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Guyanese police asked anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Mahabir and Ramdass is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers (+592)-225-6411, (+592)-226-1389, (+592)-227-2128, (+592)-226-7065, (+592)-225-2227, or (+592)-225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

Earlier Tuesday, 33-year old Trinidadian, Sawak Maraj, was refused bail by Guyana’s Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan after he denied that he conspired with others to obtain US$700,000 as ransom for a kidnapping on October 27 at Madewini Resort Timerhi.

Police Prosecutor Alwyn Moore objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offense and that the defendant poses as a flight risk since he is a Trinidadian, if granted bail he would not return for his trial.

Investigators had said that was reported that Maraj left CJIA in a taxi and was heading to a hotel on the East Bank Demerara when he disappeared. At the time, he was coming here to attend a job interview with Exxon Mobil.

Sawak Maraj will return on November 16.

His parents were contacted by mobile phone and a picture was sent to them showing a cutlass being held to his neck by an unknown person.

Guyanese police were contacted and Maraj was found by police locked in a room at Madewini Resort.