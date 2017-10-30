Male sex workers, Cox and Forrester, charged with robbery

Twenty-one year old Kevin Forrester and 19-year old Godfrey Cox , both commercial sex workers, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with robbery with aggravation.

The charge states that on October 24 at Croal Sreet, Georgetown, they robbed Victor Best of GYD$84,000 and US$370 property of the said Victor Best.

The duo denied the charge and the prosecution objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness, penalty and prevalence of the crime.

It was further noted that the duo have pending matters of a similar nature ongoing in court and they allegedly committes the latest offence.

If granted bail, the prosecutors feared Cox and Forrester would not return for their trial.

As such Magistrate Latchman denied bail and the two were remanded until November 20.