Cocaine-in-rice destined for Belgium intercepted; broker in custody

More than 67 kilogrammes of cocaine in a consignment of rice that was destined for Belgium have been found after searches of several shipping containers, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Monday.

The anti-drug agency said a broker, “responsible for the shipment”, has been taken into custody to assist with the probe.

CANU agents and the the Container Control Programme operatives collaborated to find the cocaine in sealed 45 kilogramme bags of rice.

“The raid commenced at the John Fernandes Wharf Water Street Georgetown since Friday 27th October 2017 and the finding was uncovered the following day Saturday 28th October, 2017 just before lunch,” CANU said.

The law enforcement agency said the exercise saw the unloading and searching five rice-filled 20-foot containers. The containers were scheduled to leave Guyana the evening of the said Friday 27th October, 2017.

At least one of the bags seen in pictures provided by CANU shows that the white rice was packaged for SF Trading BV, Nederland by Golden Grains Investments Limited, 111 Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown.