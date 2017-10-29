Teenage girl drowns on her birthday at Rock Stone Fish festival

Tragedy marred the Rockstone Fish Festival on Sunday when a 13 year old girl drowned and an unidentified man who attempted to rescue her is feared dead, relatives said.

Dead is Kimeanda Prince of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara and a second form student of Houston Secondary School.

She was celebrating her 13th birthday Sunday when tragedy struck.

Relatives said the girl was playing with her younger sister, Risharda Muss and others in the water when surging waves from a passing boat pulled them away from the river bank.

Muss was saved but Prince’s body was recovered and taken to the Wismar Hospital mortuary where an autopsy would be conducted.

A 50-year old man, who was part of the rescue team, is feared drowned.

