BREAKING: Foreigners among eight arrested with guns, drugs in North West District

Eight men, including several foreigners, were arrested Tuesday afternoon with a number of guns, ammunition and drugs, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram said Wednesday morning.

Budhram said a joint patrol by ranks of the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force intercepted the men on the Barama River, a tributary of the Waini River, in the North West District.

Sources said foreigners include one Venezuelan, one Cuban and one Jamaican.

He said two rifles and a quantity of suspected marijuana were found aboard the vessel.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Shivpersaud Bacchus said police and Coast Guardsmen intercepted a metal boat that was towing a fibre glass boat.

Police said they and soldiers acted on information that was provided and caught the men.