Joe Singh resigns from Ministry of Presidency

Special Assistant to the President, Retired Major General, Joseph Singh has resigned his post, he confirmed.

Singh said he has submitted a letter, giving the required one month’s notice.

He declined to divulge reasons for his resignation, and shied away from linking it to the fact that President David Granger did not pick one of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s 18 nominees for the post Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Singh was one of the 18 nominees for the top electoral management authority post which he had once held.

“People can say what they wish but I think it would be inappropriate for me to continue here if you interpret what has been said and would be a work in contradiction,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

Then President Desmond Hoyte had appointed Major General Singh as Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force ahead of Granger, a retired Brigadier, and other officers.

Singh has been holding the post of Special Assistant to the President before the Granger-led APNU+AFC won the May, 2015 general elections.

Singh is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company, and Head of the local office of Conservation International.