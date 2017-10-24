Bandits rob West Demerara store, hijack car

Three gun-toting bandits robbed a business enterprise and customers at Lusting Rust, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, before they hijacked a car and escaped, police said.

West Demerara Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Leslie James said the incident occurred at about 8:45 PM at Simone’s Variety Store.

The proprietor, 37-year old Simone Banwarie, told investigators that three men- two armed with handguns and one with a shotgun- robber her of one pair of gold earrings valued GYD$17,000; fifty GYD$500 Digicel phone cards; thirty GYD$220 Digicel phone cards; twenty-five GYD$200 GTT phone cards, twenty-five GYD$500 GTT phone cards and GYD$50,000 cash.

Purton Kelly, 40, of Lot 4082 Lusting Rust Parfaite Harmonie said he was robbed of GYD$17 000.

A woman, 25-year old Janella Benjamin, said a white motor car, PPP 8667, owned by her boyfriend, was hijacked. “During the robbery Janella came to the shop and was greeted by the robbers who took possession of her car and made good their escape,” police said. The model and the value of the car was not immediately available.

The victims told investigators that they could identify the perpetrators who entered the shop armed with guns.