Two dead in West Coast Demerara road accident

Police late Sunday afternoon confirmed that at least two persons died in a three-vehicle smash up at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

The names of the dead were not immediately available, but a volunteer citizen journalist who was at the scene told Demerara Waves Online News that a white car overtook a speeding minibus and lost control.

The driver lost control of the white car, struck an electric utility pole and flipped. That vehicle also hit a red unoccupied car.

The accident occurred at about 4:10 PM one mile from the Vreed-en-Hoop junction.

As a result of the downed utility pole, the entire West Demerara area has been plunged into darkness as there is no electricity supply.

One week ago, a mother, her two sons, her fiancee and her friend/employee died in a road accident on the Corentyne after the speeding car that was being driven by the fiancee swerved from a pothole and slammed into a rice truck.