Former Magistrate held for alleged witness tampering in Marcus Bisram murder accused trial

Well-known Attorney-at-Law, Chandra Sohan was Sunday arrested in connection with alleged witness tampering in the murder charge agains Marcus Bisram and five others,police sources said.

He was arrested after police received information that witnesses were told to testify saying that police had coerced them into giving false statements.

If charged and convicted, Sohan could face up to life imprisonment.

He was arrested by agents of the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit.

Investigators were told that as much as US$1 million are at stake.

A New York court recently ruled that Bisram should be extradited to his native Guyana to join others to face a preliminary inquiry to determine whether they should face trial by a judge and jury.

Bisram’s lawyers in Guyana want the High Court to quash a murder charge against him because one of the witnesses has recanted his story during the preliminary inquiry.

He is allegedly the mastermind behind the killing of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt after he refused his sexual advances at a party October 31 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Berbice.

The other co-accused are Radesh Motie, Harri Paul Parsram, Orlando Dickie, Diodath Datt, and Niran Yacoob.

When contacted, acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine said “this is my Sunday evening. I do not wish to be disturbed” before hanging up the phone abruptly.