Private Sector forecasts political, economic gloom after Granger’s unilateral appointment of GECOM Chairman

Guyana’s Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Friday warned that President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would result in political and economic instability.

“The decision of the President to act unilaterally and independently of the submissions of the Leader of the Opposition poses a clear threat to democracy and will inevitably divide the nation and lead to economic instability. It is a dangerous decision,” the PSC said.

After President Granger informed Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo of his decision to unilaterally appoint Retired Justice James Patterson,84, as the new GECOM Chairman, Jagdeo less than three hours later announced that hs People’s Progressive Party would not be cooperating with government at any of the elected councils. He has also said his party would no longer be participating in a border committee meeting next week.

Describing the failure of the President and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to reach agreement on who from among the 18 names in the the three lists should have been appointed as “extremely unfortunate”, the PSC it had hoped that the country’s two top political leaders would have engaged in a transparent process.

“The Private Sector Commission, throughout the entire process of exchange between the President and the Leader of the Opposition, had hoped that the appointment of the Chairman of GECOM would continue in an open and transparent manner and in accord with the requirements of the Constitution,” the PSC said.