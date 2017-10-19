Public servants wage increases announced

The Guyana government on Thursday announced new wage increases for 2017.

The range is eight percent for those earning between GYD$55,555 to GYD$99,999; six percent for those earning GYD$100,000 to GYD$299,999; five percent for those at the moment whose salaries are GYD$300,000 to GYD$499,999 ; four percent for those earning GYD$500,000 to GYD$699,999 ; two percent if your salaries are now GYD$700,000 to GYD$799,000 and half percent for those earning GYD$800,000 to GYD$1 million.

Permanent Secretary of the Department of Public Service of the Ministry of the Presidency, Reginald Brotherson said the increases retroactive to January 1, 2017 would cost GYD$3.5 billion for the estimated 14,000 public servants.

Brotherson said those earning more than GYD$1 million would not be receiving an increase.

Four thousand of the 10,000 were previously contract workers.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said the Guyana Public Service Union has been informed that the “final offer” are:

A new minimum wage of GYD$60,000 up from GYD$55,555.

Brotherson said the Guyana Public Service Union did not propose an increase in the negotiations that began last month.