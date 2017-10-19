President Granger set to appoint a GECOM Chairman outside of Opposition Leader’s list

President David Granger is Thursday evening set to swear in a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, after rejecting Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s three lists containing a total of 18 names.

Sources said the man tipped to be sworn in by the President is a retired judge, apparently in keeping with Granger’s long-held view that the person should be a judge, retired judge or someone eligible to be appointed a judge.

The Chairman is scheduled to be sworn in 8:30 Thursday night at State House. The announcement was made following a meeting between Granger and Jagdeo.

A recent High Court ruling by Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire, among other things, allows the President to name a GECOM Chairman of his choice if he does not find favour with any of the names provided by the Opposition Leader.

That ruling also requires the President to provide reasons to the Opposition Leader for rejecting his nominees.

GECOM has been without a Chairman since March 1, 2017, after Dr. Steve Surujbally stepped down the day before. He had resigned since November, 2016.