Guyana Defence Force soldier dies in Lethem road accident

Police said they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 2:20 Wednesday morning on the Lethem Public Road that resulted in the death of pedestrian Devon Fraser, 28, a Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased was in the company of another walking on the eastern side heading south when Motorcycle CG (Number Unknown) proceeding allegedly at a fast rate heading in the same direction collided with Fraser from behind,” police said in a statement.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian and the cyclist received injuries about their body. They were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival and the cyclist was admitted a patient.

The body is presently at the said Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The cyclist, 39, of Central Lethem was tested and found to be above the legal limit of alcohol consumption is assisting in this investigation.