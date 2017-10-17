City policemen fired over sexual act with detained juvenile; national police called in

Two members of Georgetown’s City Constabulary were Tuesday fired in connection with the alleged sexual act with a juvenile who was detained.

In letters signed by Town Clerk, Royston King those dismissed include the alleged perpetrator, Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew. “This is due to your gross misconduct” between August 22 and August 23, 2017 “at the Regent Street Outpost where you engaged in a sexual act with a juvenile.”

Corporal 1740 Quacy Baveghems was dismissed due to your dereliction of duty between August 22 and August 23, 2017.

“You stated that you saw Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile that was in the custody of the City Constabulary but you took no action. Further, you made no entry of the occurrence in the station diary,” the Town Clerk stated in that letter.

The letters of dismissal were copied to Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green; Chairman of the Human Resources Management Committee, Councillor Oscar Clarke; Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee, Councillor Sherod Duncan as well as the Human Resources Manager, Chief Constable and the City Treasurer.

Duncan, in a Facebook post, said he was “blindsided” by the turn of events.

Meanwhile, City Hall has since asked the Guyana Police Force to intervene and investigate the allegation. “The Town Clerk called me and I told him that I stand ready to assist,” ‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner, Marlon Chapman told Demerara Waves Online News.

